MBIA Inc. (MBI) Stake Boosted by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,191,501 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,771 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in MBIA were worth $10,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in MBIA by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 7,833,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $83,736,000 after buying an additional 201,310 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in MBIA by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,833,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $83,736,000 after buying an additional 201,310 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in MBIA by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,261,875 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $55,857,000 after buying an additional 201,592 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in MBIA by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 498,568 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,330,000 after buying an additional 21,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of MBIA by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 228,461 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,442,000 after purchasing an additional 54,981 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

Get MBIA alerts:

MBI opened at $9.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17. MBIA Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.95 and a 1 year high of $11.62.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/12/mbia-inc-mbi-stake-boosted-by-northern-trust-corp.html.

In related news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 12,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total transaction of $129,209.86. Following the sale, the director now owns 107,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,140,790.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 6.83% of the company’s stock.

About MBIA

MBIA Inc provides financial guarantee insurance services to public finance markets. It operates through U.S. Public Finance Insurance, and International and Structured Finance Insurance segments. The company issues financial guarantees for municipal bonds, including tax-exempt and taxable indebtedness of the U.S.

Read More: Do stock splits help investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI).

Receive News & Ratings for MBIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MBIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.