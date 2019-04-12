Maxim Group Raises First Republic Bank (FRC) Price Target to $115.00

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Maxim Group from $110.00 to $115.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock. Maxim Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.30% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on First Republic Bank from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Raymond James lowered First Republic Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Republic Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on First Republic Bank from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. First Republic Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.92.

FRC stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $102.40. The stock had a trading volume of 106,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,092,651. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. First Republic Bank has a 1-year low of $79.42 and a 1-year high of $106.75. The firm has a market cap of $16.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.30, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.92.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 15th. The bank reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $810.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $812.10 million. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 23.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 199.4% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 521 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 726 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

