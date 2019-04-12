Maverick Chain Price Up 6% Over Last 7 Days (MVC)

Maverick Chain (CURRENCY:MVC) traded 9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 12th. Over the last seven days, Maverick Chain has traded up 6% against the US dollar. One Maverick Chain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0056 or 0.00000111 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinEgg and DEx.top. Maverick Chain has a market cap of $600,674.00 and $111,896.00 worth of Maverick Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Maverick Chain alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00006471 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.94 or 0.00354729 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00019889 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002275 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000527 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $72.70 or 0.01437305 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.37 or 0.00224774 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0825 or 0.00001631 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00005579 BTC.

Maverick Chain Profile

Maverick Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 106,936,231 tokens. The Reddit community for Maverick Chain is /r/MaverickChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Maverick Chain is www.mvchain.net . Maverick Chain’s official Twitter account is @MaverickChain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Maverick Chain

Maverick Chain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DEx.top and CoinEgg. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maverick Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maverick Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maverick Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Maverick Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maverick Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.