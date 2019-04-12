Mastercraft Boat Holdings Inc (MCFT) Shares Bought by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Mastercraft Boat Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MCFT) by 31.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,644 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.10% of Mastercraft Boat worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Mastercraft Boat by 0.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,468,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,704,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Mastercraft Boat by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 492,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,681,000 after purchasing an additional 78,917 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercraft Boat by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 310,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,126,000 after purchasing an additional 68,494 shares in the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. boosted its position in Mastercraft Boat by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 246,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,610,000 after buying an additional 19,105 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Mastercraft Boat during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,055,000. 90.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCFT opened at $23.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $439.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.89. Mastercraft Boat Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $17.60 and a 52-week high of $39.50.

Mastercraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $121.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.54 million. Mastercraft Boat had a return on equity of 80.59% and a net margin of 10.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mastercraft Boat Holdings Inc will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on MCFT shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mastercraft Boat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Mastercraft Boat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercraft Boat from $41.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mastercraft Boat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Mastercraft Boat has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

Mastercraft Boat Company Profile

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. The company operates in two segments, MasterCraft and NauticStar. It offers sport boats and outboard boats, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, wake surfing, and fishing, as well as general recreational boating.

