Mastercard (MA) PT Raised to $270.00

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) had its price objective hoisted by Wells Fargo & Co from $238.00 to $270.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

MA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a report on Monday, December 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a report on Friday, December 21st. Bank of America lowered shares of Mastercard from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $207.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Nomura upped their target price on shares of Mastercard to $252.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $221.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $232.74.

Mastercard stock traded up $1.85 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $237.89. 63,838 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,129,435. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.20 billion, a PE ratio of 36.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.14. Mastercard has a 52 week low of $170.65 and a 52 week high of $240.93.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 39.19% and a return on equity of 122.25%. Research analysts forecast that Mastercard will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.34%.

In other news, General Counsel Timothy H. Murphy sold 60,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.31, for a total value of $13,917,172.68. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 46,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,670,492.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Miebach sold 2,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.28, for a total transaction of $651,399.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,923,817.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,716 shares of company stock valued at $22,428,540 in the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Mastercard by 14,925.4% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 71,553,436 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 71,077,219 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at $1,701,899,000. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Mastercard by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,136,297 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,259,931,000 after buying an additional 2,976,127 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Mastercard by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,448,504 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,329,431,000 after buying an additional 1,846,753 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in Mastercard by 22,078.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,820,194 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,176,000 after buying an additional 1,811,987 shares during the period. 75.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

