Mastercard Inc (MA) Shares Sold by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 123,699 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,508 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up approximately 1.1% of Colony Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $23,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ruggie Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. New Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 150 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 75.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Mastercard news, General Counsel Timothy H. Murphy sold 60,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.31, for a total transaction of $13,917,172.68. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 46,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,670,492.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 20,269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.53, for a total value of $4,044,273.57. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,457,234.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 99,716 shares of company stock worth $22,428,540. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MA opened at $236.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $243.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.14. Mastercard Inc has a one year low of $170.65 and a one year high of $240.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.03. Mastercard had a return on equity of 122.25% and a net margin of 39.19%. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. Analysts forecast that Mastercard Inc will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 20.34%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MA. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective (up from $238.00) on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Mastercard from $221.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Wedbush upped their price objective on Mastercard from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Nomura upped their price objective on Mastercard to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Mastercard from $221.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $232.74.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

