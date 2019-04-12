Marrone Bio Innovations (MBII) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Marrone Bio Innovations Inc (NASDAQ:MBII) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 817,813 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 632% from the previous session’s volume of 111,768 shares.The stock last traded at $1.43 and had previously closed at $1.42.

Separately, National Securities started coverage on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.50 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.50.

The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.82 million, a PE ratio of -7.29 and a beta of -0.15.

In other news, major shareholder Van Herk Investments B.V. sold 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.57, for a total value of $2,355,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Marrone Bio Innovations by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 443,611 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 24,460 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Marrone Bio Innovations in the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Marrone Bio Innovations by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,800,519 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,117,000 after buying an additional 14,014 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Marrone Bio Innovations by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 20,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in Marrone Bio Innovations by 13.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,554,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,675,000 after buying an additional 303,201 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.06% of the company’s stock.

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc provides bio-based pest management and plant health products primarily for agricultural and water markets in the United States and internationally. It offers herbicides; fungicides; nematicides; insecticides; algaecides for algae control; molluscicides for mussel and snail control; plant growth and stress regulators; and water treatment products for various applications, such as hydroelectric and thermoelectric power generation, industrial applications, drinking water, aquaculture, irrigation, and recreation.

