Markets Right Now: Strong gains for stocks in early trading

Stocks are higher as media companies and banks move higher.

JPMorgan Chase jumped 3.5% early Friday after reporting a solid growth in earnings, also Disney soared 10.5% after having a brand new video streaming support to move up against Netflix. Netflix was off 3.1%.

Chevron dropped 4.6% after announcing a deal to buy Anadarko Petroleum for $33 billion. Anadarko dropped 32.5percent higher.

Even the S&P 500 index climbed 18 points, or 0.6 percent, to 2,906.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 1 percent, or 256 points . The Nasdaq climbed 38 points, or 0.5%, to 7,985.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury climbed to 2.55percent from 2.50percent late Thursday.