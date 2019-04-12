Markets Right Now: Strong gains for stocks in early trading

The latest on Progress in financial markets (all times local):
9:35 a.m.
Stocks are higher as media companies and banks move higher.
Chevron dropped 4.6% after announcing a deal to buy Anadarko Petroleum for $33 billion. Anadarko dropped 32.5percent higher.
Even the S&P 500 index climbed 18 points, or 0.6 percent, to 2,906.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 1 percent, or 256 points . The Nasdaq climbed 38 points, or 0.5%, to 7,985.
The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury climbed to 2.55percent from 2.50percent late Thursday.