Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $93.20.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MPC shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Standpoint Research initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, December 26th. They set an “accumulate” rating for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.18 price target for the company.

In other news, CEO Gary R. Heminger sold 187,142 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $12,164,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 434,166 shares in the company, valued at $28,220,790. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,581,132 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,220,832,000 after buying an additional 14,619,755 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,373,004 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,828,779,000 after purchasing an additional 255,599 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 35,373,004 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,828,779,000 after purchasing an additional 255,599 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 9,095.5% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,042,197 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 13,889,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,418,710 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $732,828,000 after buying an additional 3,708,740 shares in the last quarter. 79.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MPC opened at $63.11 on Friday. Marathon Petroleum has a 12-month low of $54.29 and a 12-month high of $88.45. The company has a market cap of $42.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The oil and gas company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $32.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.16 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 14.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Refining & Marketing, Speedway, and Midstream. It refines crude oil and other feed stocks at its six refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

