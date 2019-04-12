Marathon Oil Co. (MRO) Shares Bought by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 67.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,618 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,281 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Marathon Oil by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,507,722 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $78,976,000 after buying an additional 1,460,859 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Marathon Oil by 17.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 126,969 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,956,000 after buying an additional 18,650 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Marathon Oil by 10.2% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 533,998 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,431,000 after buying an additional 49,504 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in Marathon Oil by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,099,891 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $15,772,000 after buying an additional 247,363 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Marathon Oil by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 125,797 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,803,000 after buying an additional 41,887 shares during the period. 81.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

Shares of MRO stock opened at $17.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Marathon Oil Co. has a twelve month low of $12.57 and a twelve month high of $24.20. The company has a market capitalization of $14.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 2.25.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 16.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays set a $23.00 price target on Marathon Oil and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Argus lowered their target price on Marathon Oil from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 25th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Marathon Oil in a research note on Monday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Capital One Financial downgraded Marathon Oil from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $20.00 target price on Marathon Oil and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Marathon Oil presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.77.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Marathon Oil Co. (MRO) Shares Bought by First Hawaiian Bank” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/12/marathon-oil-co-mro-shares-bought-by-first-hawaiian-bank.html.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company in the United States, Equatorial Guinea, the United Kingdom, and Libya. It operates in two segments, United States and International. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Featured Story: Producer Price Index (PPI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.