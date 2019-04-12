Man Group (EMG) PT Lowered to GBX 175 at Jefferies Financial Group

Man Group (LON:EMG) had its price objective decreased by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 214 ($2.80) to GBX 175 ($2.29) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the investment management company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Man Group from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 170 ($2.22) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Man Group in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Man Group in a research report on Friday, March 29th. They set an outperform rating and a GBX 180 ($2.35) target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Man Group from GBX 165 ($2.16) to GBX 160 ($2.09) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 172.43 ($2.25).

LON EMG opened at GBX 147.10 ($1.92) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65. Man Group has a one year low of GBX 124.15 ($1.62) and a one year high of GBX 197.35 ($2.58).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a GBX 4.06 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. Man Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.47%.

In other news, insider Jonathan Sorrell sold 202,871 shares of Man Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 136 ($1.78), for a total value of £275,904.56 ($360,518.18).

Man Group plc provides alternative investment management services worldwide. The company offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative and discretionary, long only and long short, and single and multi-manager. It distributes its products and solutions directly to institutions; and to private investors through a network of intermediaries.

