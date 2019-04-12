Malaga Cove Capital LLC Has $490,000 Holdings in BP plc (BP)

Malaga Cove Capital LLC raised its stake in BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,218 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings in BP were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in BP by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,000,484 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $985,939,000 after purchasing an additional 4,797,414 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of BP by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,015,386 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $303,944,000 after purchasing an additional 2,292,327 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in shares of BP by 208.9% in the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,420,960 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $47,135,000 after purchasing an additional 960,963 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of BP by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,595,212 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $98,411,000 after purchasing an additional 881,094 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of BP in the fourth quarter valued at $32,149,000. 10.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BP from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on BP in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. BP currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.75.

Shares of BP opened at $44.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $150.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.80. BP plc has a 12 month low of $36.28 and a 12 month high of $47.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.04.

BP (NYSE:BP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $75.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.78 billion. BP had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 3.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BP plc will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 14th. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.21%.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

