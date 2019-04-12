Magellan Health Inc (MGLN) Holdings Lifted by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Magellan Health Inc (NASDAQ:MGLN) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 72,268 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,457 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Magellan Health were worth $4,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MGLN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Magellan Health in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Magellan Health in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Magellan Health by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in Magellan Health in the fourth quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Magellan Health in the fourth quarter worth about $193,000. 98.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MGLN. BidaskClub cut shares of Magellan Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Magellan Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Magellan Health in a report on Friday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Magellan Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Magellan Health in a research note on Monday, January 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.80.

Shares of MGLN stock opened at $64.63 on Friday. Magellan Health Inc has a 52 week low of $51.88 and a 52 week high of $112.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 26.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($1.96). Magellan Health had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 0.33%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Magellan Health Inc will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Magellan Health Company Profile

Magellan Health, Inc provides healthcare management services in the United States. It operates in Healthcare and Pharmacy Management segments. The Healthcare segment offers carve-out management services for behavioral health; employee assistance plans (EAP); and other areas of specialty healthcare, including diagnostic imaging, musculoskeletal management, cardiac, and physical medicine for health plans, care organizations, and employers.

