Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $1.37 Million Stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (AGO)

Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 35,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Assured Guaranty were worth $1,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cipher Capital LP bought a new stake in Assured Guaranty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,698,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Assured Guaranty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,428,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Assured Guaranty by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 254,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,726,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Assured Guaranty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $324,000. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A grew its position in Assured Guaranty by 64.6% during the 3rd quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 41,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,764,000 after acquiring an additional 16,429 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director G Lawrence Buhl sold 3,873 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.77, for a total transaction of $169,521.21. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 59,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,597,837.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE AGO opened at $46.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.03. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a one year low of $34.47 and a one year high of $46.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $220.00 million for the quarter. Assured Guaranty had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 52.00%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Assured Guaranty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Assured Guaranty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd.

Assured Guaranty Company Profile

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

