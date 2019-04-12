Macquarie Group Ltd. Decreases Position in Total System Services, Inc. (TSS)

Macquarie Group Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,540 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,120 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Total System Services were worth $1,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Total System Services during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Total System Services by 6,655.5% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,932,374 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888,967 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in Total System Services during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. acquired a new position in Total System Services during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Exane Asset Management purchased a new position in Total System Services in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TSS shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Total System Services in a report on Monday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 price objective on shares of Total System Services in a report on Monday, December 31st. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Total System Services in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Total System Services to $110.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Total System Services from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.07.

TSS opened at $98.39 on Friday. Total System Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.58 and a fifty-two week high of $100.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.11.

Total System Services (NYSE:TSS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $968.62 million. Total System Services had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 30.94%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Total System Services, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Total System Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.21%.

In other news, CAO Dorenda K. Weaver sold 2,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.23, for a total transaction of $209,555.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 49,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,514,881.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patricia A. Watson sold 37,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.79, for a total transaction of $3,518,907.01. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,199,375.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 109,640 shares of company stock valued at $10,098,506 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Total System Services Profile

Total System Services, Inc provides payment processing, merchant, and related payment services to financial and nonfinancial institutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Issuer Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. It offers general purpose reloadable prepaid and payroll cards, demand deposit accounts, and other financial service solutions to the underbanked and other consumers and businesses.

