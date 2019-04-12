Macquarie Group Ltd. Buys 376 Shares of Estee Lauder Companies Inc (EL)

Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $1,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HC Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $975,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 112.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,032,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,019,000 after acquiring an additional 3,716,962 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 3.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 522,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,933,000 after acquiring an additional 18,853 shares during the last quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $728,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 17.8% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 12,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Gregory Polcer sold 28,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $4,625,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,712,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rose Marie Bravo sold 12,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.68, for a total value of $1,917,231.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,862,673.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 574,507 shares of company stock valued at $89,174,250 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 16.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EL opened at $168.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a 1 year low of $121.47 and a 1 year high of $168.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.78, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.72.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.20. Estee Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 40.38% and a net margin of 11.49%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 28th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 27th. Estee Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 38.14%.

EL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $131.00 price target on Estee Lauder Companies and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research report on Monday, December 31st. Citigroup raised Estee Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Estee Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $171.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Estee Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $165.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.09.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

