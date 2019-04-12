Macquarie Group Ltd. Acquires 4,596 Shares of FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (FLT)

Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 353.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,596 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in FleetCor Technologies were worth $1,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,843,688 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $342,409,000 after buying an additional 22,910 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,822,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $415,284,000 after buying an additional 401,200 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,099,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $203,758,000 after buying an additional 58,255 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 961,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $178,545,000 after buying an additional 47,704 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 910,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $207,532,000 after buying an additional 17,886 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FLT opened at $249.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $21.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.24. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $172.18 and a fifty-two week high of $252.34.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $643.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $620.45 million. FleetCor Technologies had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 33.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FleetCor Technologies, Inc. will post 11.01 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FLT shares. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of FleetCor Technologies to $212.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Wolfe Research cut shares of FleetCor Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $214.00 price target on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FleetCor Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 11th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $253.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.18.

About FleetCor Technologies

FleetCor Technologies, Inc provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies.

