Macquarie Downgrades TAL Education Group (TAL) to Neutral

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Macquarie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of TAL Education Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $34.90 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TAL Education Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TAL Education Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of TAL Education Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of TAL Education Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.15.

Shares of TAL Education Group stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.20. 1,100,285 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,187,957. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.89 billion, a PE ratio of 109.41 and a beta of 0.12. TAL Education Group has a 1-year low of $21.08 and a 1-year high of $47.63.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 24th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $585.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $573.90 million. TAL Education Group had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 18.88%. TAL Education Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TAL Education Group will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Bank of Australia lifted its stake in TAL Education Group by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in TAL Education Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bremer Trust National Association bought a new position in TAL Education Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lavaca Capital LLC bought a new position in TAL Education Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in TAL Education Group by 246.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355 shares during the last quarter. 58.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TAL Education Group

TAL Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. It offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.

