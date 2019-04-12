Macerich Co (MAC) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its stake in Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC) by 63.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 466,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 794,215 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.33% of Macerich worth $20,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Macerich during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Macerich by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,839,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,522,000 after purchasing an additional 137,642 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Macerich during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,471,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Macerich by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,680,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $159,293,000 after purchasing an additional 302,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Macerich during the 4th quarter valued at about $249,000. Institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

In other Macerich news, SVP Kenneth Volk sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.19, for a total value of $210,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $523,113.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MAC opened at $43.08 on Friday. Macerich Co has a 1-year low of $40.90 and a 1-year high of $60.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19, a P/E/G ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09. Macerich had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 2.41%. The company had revenue of $246.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Macerich Co will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

MAC has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets set a $56.00 price target on shares of Macerich and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Macerich in a report on Monday, December 17th. Mizuho set a $51.00 price target on shares of Macerich and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Macerich to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.62.

Macerich, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

