M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (MDC) Position Lifted by Hamlin Capital Management LLC

Hamlin Capital Management LLC increased its stake in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,869,295 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 43,836 shares during the period. M.D.C. accounts for about 2.4% of Hamlin Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Hamlin Capital Management LLC owned 3.05% of M.D.C. worth $54,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in M.D.C. by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 240,131 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,103,000 after buying an additional 49,732 shares during the period. CVentures Inc. purchased a new position in M.D.C. in the 4th quarter worth about $206,427,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in M.D.C. in the 4th quarter worth about $173,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in M.D.C. by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,408,996 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $159,998,000 after purchasing an additional 57,224 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in M.D.C. by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,165,818 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,486,000 after purchasing an additional 28,974 shares during the period. 84.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MDC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of M.D.C. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of M.D.C. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. M.D.C. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Shares of NYSE:MDC traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.05. The stock had a trading volume of 168,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,469. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $25.14 and a one year high of $33.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 9.15.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.19). M.D.C. had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The firm had revenue of $858.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.29 million. On average, research analysts forecast that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO David D. Mandarich sold 55,000 shares of M.D.C. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.65, for a total value of $1,630,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael Touff sold 36,741 shares of M.D.C. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.84, for a total transaction of $1,059,610.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 194,089 shares of company stock valued at $5,611,678 over the last quarter. 26.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

