LyondellBasell Industries NV (LYB) Holdings Lifted by OmniStar Financial Group Inc.

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) by 16.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,489 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 2,423 shares during the quarter. LyondellBasell Industries comprises about 1.3% of OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $1,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LYB. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 12.1% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,945 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,956,000 after purchasing an additional 6,376 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 10,293.0% during the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,469 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 4,426 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the first quarter worth about $798,000. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 2.6% during the first quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 190,211 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $15,993,000 after purchasing an additional 4,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 29.3% during the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. 72.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LYB has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Alembic Global Advisors set a $120.00 price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $97.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. LyondellBasell Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.33.

NYSE:LYB traded up $2.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $92.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,608,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,580,297. The stock has a market cap of $33.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.10. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a twelve month low of $77.52 and a twelve month high of $119.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $8.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.22 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 42.30%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries NV will post 10.24 EPS for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

