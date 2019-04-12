LXB Retail Properties Plc (LON:LXB) traded up 13% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2.03 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2 ($0.03). 1,346,620 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 3,482% from the average session volume of 37,597 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.77 ($0.02).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were paid a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a yield of 54.95%.

WARNING: This report was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/12/lxb-retail-properties-lxb-shares-up-13.html.

LXB Retail Properties Company Profile (LON:LXB)

LXB Retail Properties Plc is a closed-ended real estate investment company. The Company is engaged in property investment. Its investment properties are located in the United Kingdom. The Company’s subsidiaries include LXBRP Commco Limited, LXBRP LP Limited, LXB Retail Properties Fund LP, LXBRP Treasury Co Limited, LXB Gloucester LP, LXB Greenwich LP, LXB Kingsmead Borrower Limited, LXB Riverside Borrower Limited, LXB RP (Ayr Holdings) Limited, LXB RP (Ayr Retail) Limited, LXB RP (Banbury) Limited, LXB RP (Biggleswade) Limited, LXB RP (Ayr 1) Limited, LXB RP (Ayr 2) Limited, LXB RP (Ayr BP) Limited, LXB RP (Banbury) Limited, LXB RP (Biggleswade) Limited, LXB RP (Brocklebank Road) Limited, LXB RP (Crown Road) Limited, LXB RP (Gallions Road) Limited, LXB RP (Gloucester 2) Limited, LXB RP (Greenwich 8) Limited, LXB RP (Kingsmead) Limited and LXB RP (Sheppey 2) Limited.

See Also: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for LXB Retail Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LXB Retail Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.