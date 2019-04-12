Lundin Mining (LUNMF) Earns Hold Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James restated their hold rating on shares of Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) in a research note released on Monday, TipRanks reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Lundin Mining from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Lundin Mining from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 18th. CIBC restated a buy rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a research note on Sunday, January 20th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Lundin Mining from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lundin Mining has an average rating of Hold.

LUNMF stock opened at $5.01 on Monday. Lundin Mining has a 1-year low of $3.60 and a 1-year high of $6.93. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 1.80.

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Lundin Mining had a return on equity of 4.68% and a net margin of 11.35%. The business had revenue of $407.70 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.023 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, and nickel, as well as gold, lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interest in the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden, as well as 80% interest in Candelaria and Ojos del Salado mining complex; and 24% interest the Freeport Cobalt Oy business, which includes a cobalt refinery located in Kokkola, Finland.

