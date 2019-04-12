Lululemon Athletica (LULU) and LEVI STRAUSS & /SH CL A (LEVI) Critical Review

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) and LEVI STRAUSS & /SH CL A (NYSE:LEVI) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

79.5% of Lululemon Athletica shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Lululemon Athletica shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Lululemon Athletica and LEVI STRAUSS & /SH CL A’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lululemon Athletica $3.29 billion 6.74 $483.80 million $3.84 44.10 LEVI STRAUSS & /SH CL A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Lululemon Athletica has higher revenue and earnings than LEVI STRAUSS & /SH CL A.

Profitability

This table compares Lululemon Athletica and LEVI STRAUSS & /SH CL A’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lululemon Athletica 14.71% 35.49% 25.91% LEVI STRAUSS & /SH CL A N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Lululemon Athletica and LEVI STRAUSS & /SH CL A, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lululemon Athletica 0 9 23 0 2.72 LEVI STRAUSS & /SH CL A 0 0 0 0 N/A

Lululemon Athletica currently has a consensus price target of $167.10, suggesting a potential downside of 1.34%. Given Lululemon Athletica’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Lululemon Athletica is more favorable than LEVI STRAUSS & /SH CL A.

Summary

Lululemon Athletica beats LEVI STRAUSS & /SH CL A on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc. engages in the design, distribution, and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer, and Other. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize athletic wear for female youth. The Direct to Consumer segment is involved in e-commerce business. The Other segment consists of outlet and warehouse sales; temporary locations; wholesale; showrooms; and license and supply arrangements. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets; and bags, socks, underwear, yoga mats and equipment, and water bottles. The company was founded by Dennis J. Wilson in 1998 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

LEVI STRAUSS & /SH CL A Company Profile

There is no company description available for Levi Strauss & Co.

