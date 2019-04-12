Low & Bonar (LWB) Trading 11.5% Higher

Low & Bonar plc (LON:LWB) traded up 11.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 16 ($0.21) and last traded at GBX 16 ($0.21). 152,794 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 420,530 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 14.35 ($0.19).

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Low & Bonar from GBX 28 ($0.37) to GBX 26 ($0.34) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Peel Hunt restated a “restricted” rating on shares of Low & Bonar in a report on Wednesday, January 30th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.27, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company has a market cap of $98.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.12.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 14th were paid a GBX 0.37 ($0.00) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.29%. Low & Bonar’s dividend payout ratio is presently -0.07%.

In related news, insider Trudy Schoolenberg purchased 71,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 15 ($0.20) per share, with a total value of £10,767.75 ($14,069.97). Also, insider Philip de Klerk purchased 200,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 14 ($0.18) per share, with a total value of £28,130.90 ($36,758.00).

About Low & Bonar (LON:LWB)

Low & Bonar PLC manufactures and supplies technical textiles worldwide. The company supplies a range of technical textile solutions for various applications in the air and water filtration, building, roofing, drainage, and erosion control; and woven and non-woven geotextiles, and construction fibers used in infrastructure projects, including road and rail building, land reclamation, and coastal defense.

