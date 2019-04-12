Lonmin Plc (LON:LMI)’s share price was down 9.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 74.50 ($0.97) and last traded at GBX 75 ($0.98). Approximately 2,342,387 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 150% from the average daily volume of 938,258 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 82.60 ($1.08).

Separately, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Lonmin from GBX 45 ($0.59) to GBX 55 ($0.72) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 48.33 ($0.63).

Get Lonmin alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.98 million and a P/E ratio of 4.95.

WARNING: This piece was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/12/lonmin-lmi-stock-price-down-9-2.html.

About Lonmin (LON:LMI)

Lonmin Plc explores, mines, refines, and markets platinum group metals in South Africa, the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company explores for platinum, palladium, rhodium, iridium, ruthenium, and gold, as well as chrome, nickel, copper, and cobalt deposits. Its flagship property is the Marikana mine located on the Western Limb of the Bushveld igneous complex in South Africa.

See Also: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Lonmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lonmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.