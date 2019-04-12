Lonestar Resources US Inc (LONE) CEO Frank D. Bracken III Buys 10,000 Shares of Stock

Lonestar Resources US Inc (NASDAQ:LONE) CEO Frank D. Bracken III bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.42 per share, for a total transaction of $44,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:LONE opened at $4.56 on Friday. Lonestar Resources US Inc has a 52-week low of $3.41 and a 52-week high of $11.24. The company has a market capitalization of $105.27 million, a P/E ratio of -64.14 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

Lonestar Resources US (NASDAQ:LONE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The energy company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $57.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.36 million. Lonestar Resources US had a return on equity of 0.73% and a net margin of 10.96%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lonestar Resources US Inc will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LONE. TheStreet raised Lonestar Resources US from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. ValuEngine raised Lonestar Resources US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Cowen began coverage on Lonestar Resources US in a research note on Monday, February 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Lonestar Resources US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, March 9th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Lonestar Resources US in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Lonestar Resources US currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.21.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Lonestar Resources US during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its position in Lonestar Resources US by 63.6% during the 4th quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 27,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new stake in Lonestar Resources US during the 3rd quarter valued at $114,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Lonestar Resources US during the 4th quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Lonestar Resources US during the 4th quarter valued at $159,000. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lonestar Resources US Company Profile

Lonestar Resources US Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of unconventional oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily focuses on Eagle Ford Shale properties in Texas counties. Lonestar Resources US Inc was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

