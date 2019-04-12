Lodestar Investment Counsel LLC IL Has $815,000 Position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (VT)

Lodestar Investment Counsel LLC IL lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. Lodestar Investment Counsel LLC IL’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC now owns 37,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after acquiring an additional 11,274 shares in the last quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 12,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 104.1% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,737 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 111.9% during the 1st quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VT traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $75.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,231,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,867,824. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $62.14 and a 52 week high of $76.96.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 26th were paid a $0.281 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 25th.

About Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

