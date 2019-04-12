Lodestar Investment Counsel LLC IL Has $8.65 Million Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (VBK)

Lodestar Investment Counsel LLC IL reduced its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 48,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 990 shares during the period. Lodestar Investment Counsel LLC IL’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $8,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Planning Directions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Planning Directions Inc. now owns 2,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC now owns 6,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 7,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VBK traded up $0.98 during trading on Friday, reaching $184.88. The company had a trading volume of 112,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,709. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $139.95 and a twelve month high of $190.49.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a $0.2418 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

