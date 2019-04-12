Lloyds Banking Group (LLOY) Given “Buy” Rating at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) in a report released on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on LLOY. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 80 ($1.05) price target on Lloyds Banking Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. UBS Group set a GBX 80 ($1.05) price target on Lloyds Banking Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 77 ($1.01) to GBX 68 ($0.89) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 85 ($1.11) price target on Lloyds Banking Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 72.69 ($0.95).

Shares of LON LLOY opened at GBX 64.65 ($0.84) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $46.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.76. Lloyds Banking Group has a 1-year low of GBX 49.52 ($0.65) and a 1-year high of GBX 68.61 ($0.90).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.14 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 3.67%. This is a positive change from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.55%.

In other news, insider Antonio Horta-Osorio sold 300,002 shares of Lloyds Banking Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 63 ($0.82), for a total value of £189,001.26 ($246,963.62). Also, insider George Culmer acquired 102,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 65 ($0.85) per share, for a total transaction of £66,498.25 ($86,891.74).

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides banking and financial services under the Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland, and Scottish Widows brands in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured consumer loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

