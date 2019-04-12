Lisk One Day Volume Reaches $5.85 Million (LSK)

Lisk (CURRENCY:LSK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 12th. During the last week, Lisk has traded down 11.3% against the dollar. One Lisk coin can currently be bought for about $1.93 or 0.00037986 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates, ChaoEX, BitBay and Coinbe. Lisk has a market cap of $223.93 million and $5.85 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00059262 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00052773 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000668 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.66 or 0.00151001 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00031394 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00051663 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000187 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000718 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002778 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000805 BTC.

Lisk Profile

Lisk is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 131,212,156 coins and its circulating supply is 116,097,026 coins. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @LiskHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lisk’s official message board is forum.lisk.io . Lisk’s official website is lisk.io . The Reddit community for Lisk is /r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “During the ICO 100,000,000 LISK weree goven out to ICO participants, the core team, third parties and active community members. Once the network is established with 101 delegates there will be an inflation of 5 newly created LISK with every block, these are the Forging Rewards. Every 3,000,000 blocks (~1 year) this reward is reduced by 1 LISK, ending at 1 LISK per block where it stays like that forever. The Forging Rewards will be equally distributed through all active (101 and higher) delegates, same as the network fees. We implemented this mechanism to create an incentive to run a delegate and secure the network. Additionally, this allows Lisk to finance itself in the future. Lisk is written in JavaScript utilizing NodeJS. “

Buying and Selling Lisk

Lisk can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Bit-Z, Cryptopia, OKEx, Huobi, COSS, Binance, Upbit, Coindeal, Coinroom, ChaoEX, CoinEgg, YoBit, Exrates, Bittrex, Gate.io, Poloniex, LiteBit.eu, BitBay, Coinbe, Livecoin and Bitbns. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lisk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lisk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

