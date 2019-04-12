Liquidity Services, Inc. (LQDT) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its stake in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,902 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Liquidity Services were worth $191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Liquidity Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 2,573,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,881,000 after acquiring an additional 58,845 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 1,442.5% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,142 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 12,290 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liquidity Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 78,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 12,421 shares during the last quarter. 65.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LQDT stock opened at $6.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $233.82 million, a P/E ratio of -13.54 and a beta of 1.16. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.17 and a 1-year high of $9.16.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $54.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.34 million. Liquidity Services had a negative return on equity of 11.08% and a negative net margin of 7.70%. Analysts anticipate that Liquidity Services, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Liquidity Services news, Director George H. Ellis sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.71, for a total value of $70,455.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LQDT. ValuEngine lowered Liquidity Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub raised Liquidity Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Liquidity Services in a report on Monday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Liquidity Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.13.

Liquidity Services Profile

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplace that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an automated environment offering approximately 500 product categories. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and capital assets; govdeals.com that enables local and state government entities, including city, county, and state agencies to sell surplus and salvage assets, as well as offers a suite of services that includes asset sales and marketing, and seller self-service; and auctiondeals.com, a self-service solution, which enable sellers list their own assets, and enable commercial businesses to sell surplus and salvage assets.

