Linde PLC (LIN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $188.18.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Linde to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Linde from $188.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. ValuEngine cut Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Argus assumed coverage on Linde in a report on Friday, March 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $175.10 price objective on the stock. Finally, Societe Generale assumed coverage on Linde in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of LIN traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $180.54. 33,627 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,652,970. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.78. Linde has a 52-week low of $145.95 and a 52-week high of $185.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Linde’s payout ratio is presently 28.21%.

In related news, CEO Stephen F. Angel sold 54,994 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.46, for a total transaction of $10,144,193.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Enders purchased 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $172.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,136,256.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,675 shares of company stock worth $13,419,200 in the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Linde by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors grew its position in Linde by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 1,196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co grew its position in Linde by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 9,862 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Linde by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Linde in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 73.06% of the company’s stock.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, acetylene, shielding gases, and noble gases, as well as develops and distributes procedures and systems for gas applications.

