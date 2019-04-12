LightPath Technologies (LPTH) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LightPath Technologies, Inc. provides optics and photonics solutions for the industrial, defense, telecommunications, testing and measurement, and medical industries. LightPath designs, manufactures, and distributes optical and infrared components including molded glass aspheric lenses and assemblies, infrared lenses and thermal imaging assemblies, fused fiber collimators, and gradient index GRADIUM lenses. LightPath also offers custom optical assemblies, including full engineering design support. “

Get LightPath Technologies alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded LightPath Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, March 30th.

NASDAQ LPTH remained flat at $$1.49 during trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,485. The firm has a market cap of $38.46 million, a P/E ratio of 37.25, a P/E/G ratio of 10.07 and a beta of -0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 3.25. LightPath Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.40 and a 52 week high of $2.75.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in LightPath Technologies stock. First Interstate Bank increased its holdings in shares of LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) by 54.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,500 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank owned approximately 0.22% of LightPath Technologies worth $83,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 26.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LightPath Technologies Company Profile

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical materials used to produce products that manipulate light. Its products are used in various industries, including defense products, medical devices, laser aided industrial tools, automotive safety applications, barcode scanners, optical data storage, hybrid fiber coax datacom, telecommunications, machine vision and sensors, and other industries.

Recommended Story: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LightPath Technologies (LPTH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LightPath Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LightPath Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.