Liberty Property Trust (LPT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Banking on the strong fundamentals of the industrial real estate market, Liberty Property is focusing to expand its portfolio through strategic acquisitions and development. In fact, this March, the company leased Westfork Distribution Center to Sugar Foods Corporation. Further, it has a decent balance sheet, superior access to capital, strategic asset sales activity and ample liquidity position that lends financial flexibility to invest in its growth endeavors. Also, it is disposing non-core office properties to pursue such expansion opportunities. However, large scale dispositions will likely have a dilutive impact on the company’s earnings in the near term. Additionally, any protectionist trade policies will have an adverse impact on economic growth, as well as the company’s business. Also, shares of Liberty Property have underperformed the industry, in the past three months.”

Get Liberty Property Trust alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on LPT. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Liberty Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group downgraded shares of Liberty Property Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.17.

Liberty Property Trust stock opened at $49.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68. Liberty Property Trust has a 1 year low of $38.72 and a 1 year high of $49.69. The stock has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.77.

Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.11. Liberty Property Trust had a net margin of 66.67% and a return on equity of 4.81%. The company had revenue of $124.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Liberty Property Trust will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CIO Michael T. Hagan sold 27,626 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.22, for a total transaction of $1,304,499.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 194,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,163,135.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David L. Lingerfelt sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.24, for a total value of $103,928.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 50,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,405,224.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,063 shares of company stock worth $1,700,007 over the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Liberty Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Fort L.P. bought a new stake in Liberty Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Liberty Property Trust by 144.2% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. 94.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Property Trust Company Profile

Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) is a leader in commercial real estate, serving customers in the United States and United Kingdom, through the development, acquisition, ownership and management of superior logistics, warehouse, manufacturing, and R&D facilities in key markets. Liberty's 106 million square foot operating portfolio provides productive work environments to 1,200 tenants.

Read More: S&P 500 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Liberty Property Trust (LPT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.