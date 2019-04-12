Liberty Broadband Corp Series A (LBRDA) Upgraded at BidaskClub

Liberty Broadband Corp Series A (NASDAQ:LBRDA) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on LBRDA. Zacks Investment Research lowered Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Macquarie lowered Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities began coverage on Liberty Broadband Corp Series A in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 24th. Finally, Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price target on shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.83.

Get Liberty Broadband Corp Series A alerts:

Shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $94.52. 94,607 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 119,871. The firm has a market cap of $17.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 248.74 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 10.33, a quick ratio of 10.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Liberty Broadband Corp Series A has a 52-week low of $67.75 and a 52-week high of $94.52.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series A (NASDAQ:LBRDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 8th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $3.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 million. Liberty Broadband Corp Series A had a net margin of 314.28% and a return on equity of 0.66%. Analysts forecast that Liberty Broadband Corp Series A will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A by 160.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. 12.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series A Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Corp Series A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband Corp Series A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.