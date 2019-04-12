LGT Capital Partners LTD. Acquires 45,000 Shares of At Home Group Inc (HOME)

LGT Capital Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of At Home Group Inc (NYSE:HOME) by 107.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares during the period. LGT Capital Partners LTD. owned about 0.14% of At Home Group worth $1,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its position in At Home Group by 9.3% during the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 224,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,086,000 after buying an additional 19,036 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in At Home Group during the fourth quarter valued at $690,000. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in At Home Group by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 820,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,122,000 after buying an additional 112,779 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in At Home Group by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,263,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,582,000 after buying an additional 249,039 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in At Home Group by 13.4% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 495,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,633,000 after buying an additional 58,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.45% of the company’s stock.

Get At Home Group alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on HOME. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective (down previously from $36.00) on shares of At Home Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of At Home Group in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Buckingham Research lowered their price objective on At Home Group from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on At Home Group to $19.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on At Home Group in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. At Home Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.36.

Shares of HOME opened at $21.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 29.15, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.21. At Home Group Inc has a 1 year low of $15.89 and a 1 year high of $40.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.88.

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $354.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.72 million. At Home Group had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 4.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that At Home Group Inc will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/12/lgt-capital-partners-ltd-acquires-45000-shares-of-at-home-group-inc-home.html.

About At Home Group

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer approximately 50,000 items, such as accent furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs and wall arts, artificial flowers and trees, bedding and bath products, candles, garden and outdoor décors, holiday accessories, home organization products, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

See Also: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for At Home Group Inc (NYSE:HOME).

Receive News & Ratings for At Home Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for At Home Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.