Lewis Levy Sells 675 Shares of Teladoc Health Inc (TDOC) Stock

Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) insider Lewis Levy sold 675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.80, for a total value of $38,340.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,805 shares in the company, valued at $272,924. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Lewis Levy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 15th, Lewis Levy sold 1,285 shares of Teladoc Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.21, for a total value of $86,364.85.

On Tuesday, January 15th, Lewis Levy sold 1,284 shares of Teladoc Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $73,188.00.

TDOC stock traded down $1.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.74. The stock had a trading volume of 70,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,685,250. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 8.53 and a quick ratio of 8.53. Teladoc Health Inc has a 1-year low of $40.00 and a 1-year high of $89.05. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.33 and a beta of 1.40.

TDOC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Teladoc Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird raised Teladoc Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Teladoc Health in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Teladoc Health from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Teladoc Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.84.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TDOC. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Ffcm LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 1,455.0% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,244 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

