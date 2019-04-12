Leon Royden Thomas D’apice Sells 5,000 Shares of Ebix Inc (EBIX) Stock

Ebix Inc (NASDAQ:EBIX) EVP Leon Royden Thomas D’apice sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.92, for a total value of $254,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBIX opened at $50.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 1.57. Ebix Inc has a 1 year low of $39.27 and a 1 year high of $89.10.

Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The technology company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $136.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.43 million. Ebix had a return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 18.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Ebix Inc will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 28th were paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 27th. Ebix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.04%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Ebix by 5.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,396,207 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $268,811,000 after buying an additional 185,061 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ebix by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,251,861 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $178,234,000 after purchasing an additional 55,539 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Ebix by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,251,861 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $178,234,000 after purchasing an additional 55,539 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Ebix by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,335,507 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,839,000 after purchasing an additional 97,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ebix by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 1,081,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,022,000 after purchasing an additional 11,094 shares during the last quarter. 78.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EBIX. BidaskClub cut Ebix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Ebix to $62.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet cut Ebix from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Ebix presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.30.

About Ebix

Ebix, Inc provides software and e-commerce solutions to insurance, finance, healthcare, and e-learning industries. It offers software development, customization, and consulting services to various entities in the insurance industry, including carriers, brokers, exchanges, and standard making bodies. The company operates data exchanges in the areas of finance, travel, life insurance, annuities, employee health benefits, risk management, workers compensation, insurance underwriting, and property and casualty (P&C) insurance.

