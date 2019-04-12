Lennox International (LII) Downgraded by Cowen

Cowen cut shares of Lennox International (NYSE:LII) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have $276.36 target price on the construction company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays reiterated a buy rating and issued a $232.00 target price on shares of Lennox International in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Lennox International from $234.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley set a $202.00 target price on shares of Lennox International and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Lennox International in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. They issued a neutral rating and a $236.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Lennox International from $230.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Lennox International presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $237.03.

LII stock opened at $271.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.77, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.99. Lennox International has a 1-year low of $177.36 and a 1-year high of $276.97.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 5th. The construction company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.93. The firm had revenue of $843.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $855.97 million. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 297.46% and a net margin of 9.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lennox International will post 12.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 29th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.18%.

In related news, EVP Daniel M. Sessa sold 3,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.50, for a total value of $908,627.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,912 shares in the company, valued at $11,609,752. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Gary S. Bedard sold 622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.15, for a total value of $146,885.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,377,512.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 48,468 shares of company stock worth $12,069,435. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LII. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Lennox International by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its stake in Lennox International by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 14,156 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,098,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Lennox International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Lennox International by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 14,051 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,075,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel grew its stake in Lennox International by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 6,216 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.50% of the company’s stock.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides climate control solutions in North America, Europe, Russia, Turkey, the Middle East, and internationally. It designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets. The company operates in three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

