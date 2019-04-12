Legal & General Group Plc Has $4.35 Million Stake in SJW Group (SJW)

Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 78,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,754 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in SJW Group were worth $4,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SJW Group by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of SJW Group by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP boosted its stake in shares of SJW Group by 1,435.6% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SJW Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SJW Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,000. 66.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SJW. Zacks Investment Research raised SJW Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on SJW Group in a research note on Monday, January 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. SJW Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.50.

Shares of SJW stock opened at $61.75 on Friday. SJW Group has a 52 week low of $51.82 and a 52 week high of $68.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.10. SJW Group had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 9.75%. The company had revenue of $98.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.00 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SJW Group will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SJW Group Profile

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases.

