Legal & General Group Plc Cuts Holdings in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (AGO)

Legal & General Group Plc lessened its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 109,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,335 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.10% of Assured Guaranty worth $4,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in Assured Guaranty by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 15,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Assured Guaranty by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its stake in Assured Guaranty by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 17,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Assured Guaranty by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 33,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,295,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its stake in Assured Guaranty by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 66,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,547,000 after buying an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. 97.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director G Lawrence Buhl sold 3,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.77, for a total value of $169,521.21. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 59,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,597,837.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Assured Guaranty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd.

AGO stock opened at $46.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a one year low of $34.47 and a one year high of $46.47. The company has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.03.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter. Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 52.00% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The business had revenue of $220.00 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This is a boost from Assured Guaranty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%.

Assured Guaranty Profile

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

