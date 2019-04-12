Legacy Private Trust Co. Reduces Holdings in iShares US Technology ETF (IYW)

Legacy Private Trust Co. reduced its position in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 285 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL acquired a new position in iShares US Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $229,000. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in iShares US Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $355,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares US Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. We Are One Seven LLC increased its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 5,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in iShares US Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $97,000.

Shares of IYW stock opened at $197.45 on Friday. iShares US Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $148.42 and a fifty-two week high of $197.58.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a $0.4048 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares US Technology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th.

iShares US Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

