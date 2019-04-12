Legacy Private Trust Co. Has $520,000 Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF)

Legacy Private Trust Co. lessened its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 26.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,240 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,445,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 16,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,101,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. HM Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. HM Capital Management LLC now owns 14,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,836,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,429,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chesapeake Wealth Management lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 1,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $154.90 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $121.71 and a twelve month high of $157.30.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Legacy Private Trust Co. Has $520,000 Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF)” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/12/legacy-private-trust-co-has-520000-stake-in-ishares-russell-1000-growth-etf-iwf.html.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.4289 per share. This is an increase from iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Recommended Story: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.