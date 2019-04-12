Legacy Private Trust Co. Has $1.53 Million Holdings in Aptiv PLC (APTV)

Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 16.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,244 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 2,785 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $1,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. PRW Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Aptiv during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Aptiv by 3,023.5% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,974,550 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,911,334 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aptiv during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Aptiv during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new position in Aptiv during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 96.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE APTV opened at $89.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.79. Aptiv PLC has a one year low of $58.80 and a one year high of $103.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 37.39% and a net margin of 7.39%. Analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aptiv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Buckingham Research lowered Aptiv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.96 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Aptiv from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Aptiv to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Aptiv to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

In other news, SVP David M. Sherbin sold 19,689 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.79, for a total value of $1,708,808.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Majdi Abulaban sold 25,130 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $2,010,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

