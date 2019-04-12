Legacy Private Trust Co. Cuts Position in Accenture Plc (ACN)

Legacy Private Trust Co. lessened its holdings in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,563 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,002 shares during the quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $2,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Accenture by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,162 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,997,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares during the period. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,108,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Accenture by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 6,699 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the period. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. increased its holdings in Accenture by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. now owns 169,216 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $23,861,000 after buying an additional 4,203 shares during the period. Finally, Simmons Bank increased its holdings in Accenture by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 5,271 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

ACN has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Accenture from $172.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $173.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $185.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Accenture and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Accenture currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.58.

In other news, COO Johan Deblaere sold 3,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.80, for a total transaction of $527,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 74,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,173,924.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Richard Lumb sold 2,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.48, for a total value of $296,960.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 134,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,923,194.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,314 shares of company stock worth $2,604,645. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACN stock opened at $178.36 on Friday. Accenture Plc has a fifty-two week low of $132.63 and a fifty-two week high of $179.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.46, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.12.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.16. Accenture had a return on equity of 38.57% and a net margin of 10.52%. The business had revenue of $10.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Accenture Plc will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.66%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.32%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/12/legacy-private-trust-co-cuts-position-in-accenture-plc-acn.html.

About Accenture

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

Read More: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.