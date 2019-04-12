Ledyard National Bank Has $2.93 Million Stake in Vanguard Energy ETF (VDE)

Ledyard National Bank lessened its position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) by 35.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,389 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $2,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Claybrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period.

VDE traded up $0.43 on Friday, reaching $91.48. The company had a trading volume of 756 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,749. Vanguard Energy ETF has a one year low of $71.70 and a one year high of $109.79.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.6673 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

About Vanguard Energy ETF

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

