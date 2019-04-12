Ledyard National Bank Boosts Position in Vanguard Industrials ETF (VIS)

Ledyard National Bank increased its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) by 2,971.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,027 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,626 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $6,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Financial Corp IN grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 16,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,353,000 after buying an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 7,599.5% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,197,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,564,000 after buying an additional 1,182,185 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 332.1% in the first quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 2,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 2,182 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $439,000.

Get Vanguard Industrials ETF alerts:

Shares of VIS traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $143.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,934. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 1-year low of $112.15 and a 1-year high of $151.35.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece of content was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/12/ledyard-national-bank-boosts-position-in-vanguard-industrials-etf-vis.html.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a $0.6862 dividend. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. This is a boost from Vanguard Industrials ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

Further Reading: What are the most popular ETFs

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.