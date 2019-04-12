Lear Co. (LEA) Position Boosted by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments increased its position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 278,808 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Lear were worth $37,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Lear by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 23,472 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,403,000 after acquiring an additional 3,928 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Lear in the 3rd quarter worth $385,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Lear by 127.9% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 448,203 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $64,984,000 after acquiring an additional 251,561 shares in the last quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lear in the 3rd quarter worth $1,253,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Lear by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 120,347 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $17,450,000 after acquiring an additional 23,363 shares in the last quarter. 98.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Lear news, VP Shari L. Burgess sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.00, for a total transaction of $546,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Terrence B. Larkin sold 18,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.28, for a total value of $2,947,990.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $427,330.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LEA stock traded up $1.62 on Friday, hitting $156.69. 167,982 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 677,034. Lear Co. has a 12-month low of $114.45 and a 12-month high of $206.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.32.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 25th. The auto parts company reported $4.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 27.12% and a net margin of 5.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lear Co. will post 17.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Lear announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the auto parts company to buy up to 15.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 28th. This is an increase from Lear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Lear’s payout ratio is presently 16.47%.

Several research firms have recently commented on LEA. UBS Group boosted their price target on Lear from $143.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Longbow Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Lear in a research report on Wednesday. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Lear in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $199.00 price target for the company. Buckingham Research raised Lear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Lear from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Lear currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.13.

Lear Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat trim covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles; and heating and cooling systems.

