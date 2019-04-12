Lear Co. (LEA) Holdings Boosted by North Star Investment Management Corp.

North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 1,286.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,436 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 4,116 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Lear were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bank acquired a new position in Lear in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. IMS Capital Management acquired a new position in Lear in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Lear in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lear in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Lear by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 877 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Terrence B. Larkin sold 18,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.28, for a total transaction of $2,947,990.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,330.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Shari L. Burgess sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.00, for a total transaction of $546,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LEA opened at $155.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Lear Co. has a fifty-two week low of $114.45 and a fifty-two week high of $206.36. The stock has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.32.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 25th. The auto parts company reported $4.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by $0.09. Lear had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 27.12%. The business had revenue of $4.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Lear Co. will post 17.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lear declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 7th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the auto parts company to reacquire up to 15.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 28th. This is an increase from Lear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.47%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Lear from $143.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Longbow Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Lear in a research note on Wednesday. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Lear in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $199.00 target price on the stock. Buckingham Research upgraded shares of Lear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Lear from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.13.

About Lear

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat trim covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles; and heating and cooling systems.

